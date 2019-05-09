Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series.

The choir will be performing 9 original compositions, from the composer Pepper Choplin.

The choir's director says he thinks they're ready, for the big time.

"I'm feeling very good," said director Bob Weiss. "A few weeks ago I was a little nervous because nine pieces of music is a lot of music, especially when it's in addition to all the music we do every week anyway. We do a lot of music as it is. We're constantly learning new music."

The choir will hit the New York stage, May 26.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health

    Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health

    Friday, May 10 2019 12:19 AM EDT2019-05-10 04:19:55 GMT

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

  • 3 arrested in Cape Girardeau drug bust

    3 arrested in Cape Girardeau drug bust

    Friday, May 10 2019 12:12 AM EDT2019-05-10 04:12:35 GMT

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust. 

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust. 

  • Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall

    Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall

    Thursday, May 9 2019 11:59 PM EDT2019-05-10 03:59:48 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series. 

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.