Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series.

The choir will be performing 9 original compositions, from the composer Pepper Choplin.

The choir's director says he thinks they're ready, for the big time.

"I'm feeling very good," said director Bob Weiss. "A few weeks ago I was a little nervous because nine pieces of music is a lot of music, especially when it's in addition to all the music we do every week anyway. We do a lot of music as it is. We're constantly learning new music."

The choir will hit the New York stage, May 26.