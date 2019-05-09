Old King Coal Festival Begins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Old King Coal Festival Begins

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Old King Coal Festival kicks-off Thursday May 9 in West Frankfort. 

The three-day festival runs through Saturday, May 11. 

Friday, May 10 is "Discount ticket night" which means all rides are one ticket off.

Saturday, May 11, you can catch the Coal Miners Memorial at 10 a.m. and the Grand Parade at 1.

You can click here to see the complete schedule for the Old King Coal Festival.
 

