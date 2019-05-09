Congressman honors Illinois firefighter who was killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Congressman honors Illinois firefighter who was killed

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Illinois congressman is paying tribute to a southern Illinois firefighter who was killed battling a blaze over the weekend.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost's office says the congressman spoke in Washington on the floor of the House on Thursday in praise of 24-year-old Kody Vanfossan. Vanfossan died early Sunday fighting a fire at a vacant two-story building in the community of Christopher.

Bost said that Vanfossan was following a family tradition of firefighting. He noted his father is a captain in Christopher's fire department and his grandfather - the mayor of Christopher - was once a firefighter with the Valier Fire Department.

The Murphysboro Republican also said that the community of Christopher will remember Vanfossan as a hero.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.