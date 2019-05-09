Farrakhan says he doesn't hate Jewish people - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Farrakhan says he doesn't hate Jewish people

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan says despite assertions by Facebook when it banned him from its platform, he is not a hater of Jewish people, not a misogynist nor a homophobe.

During a speech Thursday at a Roman Catholic church on Chicago's South Side, Farrakhan asserted people shouldn't be angry with him if "I stand on God's word."

Farrakhan was invited to speak at the church by Father Michael Pfleger after Facebook banned Farrakhan, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and others, saying they violated its ban on "dangerous individuals."

The Archdiocese of Chicago distanced itself from Pfleger's invitation to Farrakhan to St. Sabina Catholic Church, saying Pfleger did not consult with Cardinal Blase Cupich or other diocese officials.

Pfleger defended his decision to invite Farrakhan to his church, saying he was responding to the Facebook ban as a defender of free speech.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.