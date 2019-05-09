Actress Melissa McCarthy spotted in Carbondale

WSIL -- Actress Melissa McCarthy is already in Carbondale ahead of Saturday's commencement speech in which she will receive an honorary doctorate degree.

Twitter user Heather Kjellesvik posted a photo with the Emmy-award winning television and Oscar-nominated movie star outside Quatro's.

So a thing happened today. I can cross meeting a Ghostbuster off my bucket list. One of my favorite actresses. @melissamccarthy thank you for being so sweet. @QuatrosPizza pic.twitter.com/873gLESjvw — Heather?? (@heatherbynature) May 10, 2019

Kjellesvik says she saw McCarthy walk in with with her husband and his family, but she and her friend waited for her to leave to ask for the photo outside the restaurant. (Kjellesvik says they did order deep-pan pizza.)

Kjellesvik says McCarthy was very nice and gracious.

A Quatro's employee also tells News 3 that the actress had pizza there.