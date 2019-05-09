Actress Melissa McCarthy spotted in Carbondale

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Investigators continue to search for the cause of Sunday's early morning fire that left one firefighter dead, but that's not the only fire on Market Street in Christopher that's under investigation.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Old King Coal Festival kicks-off Thursday May 9 in West Frankfort.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants and transgender students to receive state financial aid for higher education is headed to the governor's desk.
WSIL -- Actress Melissa McCarthy is already in Carbondale ahead of Saturday's commencement speech in which she will receive an honorary doctorate degree.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- As state lawmakers and stores like Walmart raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21, health officials in our region started an eight week program to help people fight the urge to smoke.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Deputies Brice Shaffer and Nicholas Sullivan were honored May 9 for saving a young woman this winter from turbulent and freezing waters at the Rend Lake Spillway.
WSIL -- Three-drawer chests sold on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com are being recalled after one child was killed when the chest fell on the two year old.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education is accepting applications for Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel awards.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Travis J. Taylor, 29, drove a getaway car after another suspect tried to rob a home in Murphysboro in October 2017
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers will move across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening.
