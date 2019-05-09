Actress Melissa McCarthy spotted in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Actress Melissa McCarthy spotted in Carbondale

WSIL -- Actress Melissa McCarthy is already in Carbondale ahead of Saturday's commencement speech in which she will receive an honorary doctorate degree.

More: Melissa McCarthy to attend graduation at SIU

Twitter user Heather Kjellesvik posted a photo with the Emmy-award winning television and Oscar-nominated movie star outside Quatro's.

Kjellesvik says she saw McCarthy walk in with with her husband and his family, but she and her friend waited for her to leave to ask for the photo outside the restaurant. (Kjellesvik says they did order deep-pan pizza.)

Kjellesvik says McCarthy was very nice and gracious.

A Quatro's employee also tells News 3 that the actress had pizza there.

  • Two fires in downtown Christopher under investigation

    CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Investigators continue to search for the cause of Sunday's early morning fire that left one firefighter dead, but that's not the only fire on Market Street in Christopher that's under investigation. 

  • Old King Coal Festival Begins

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Old King Coal Festival kicks-off Thursday May 9 in West Frankfort.

  • Bill allowing state student aid for undocumented immigrants heads to governor

    SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants and transgender students to receive state financial aid for higher education is headed to the governor's desk.

