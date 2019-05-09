Three-drawer chests being recalled following fatality

WSIL -- Three-drawer chests sold on popular websites like Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com are being recalled after a child was killed when the chest fell on the two year old.

Nearly 310,000 of chests are being recalled because of the tip-over and entrapment hazard if they are not anchored to the wall. If the chest falls on a child, it can result in injury or even death.

This recall involves Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers sold in nine colors. Each drawer has one metal handle. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. You can click here to see the model numbers and colors involved in this recall.

If you have one of these chests that is not properly anchored to the wall, you should stop using it and contact South Shore at (855) 215-4932 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to choose one of the following options:

Receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest Remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund Receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit

If you have had an incident involving this dresser, you can click here to report an incident.