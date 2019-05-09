Nominations open for Illinois Teacher of the Year

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Do you or your child have a teacher that goes above and beyond in the classroom? You can nominate them for Illinois Teacher of the Year.

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is accepting applications for "Teacher of the Year" and "Those Who Excel" awards. The awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Illinois' public and nonpublic Pre-K through 12 schools.

Any person or organization may submit nominations for the awards.

ISBE will announce the 2020 "Teacher of the Year" and recognize all of the "Those Who Excel" award winners at a banquet this fall.

Nominations are open in several categories, including:

• Classroom Teacher (Licensed)

• Early Career Educator

• Education Service Personnel (Unlicensed)

• School Administrator

• School Board Member/Community Volunteer

• Student Support Personnel (Licensed)

All nominations for the 2020 "Illinois Teacher of the Year" and "Those Who Excel" awards are due by June 3, 2019.