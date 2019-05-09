Nominations open for Illinois Teacher of the Year

WSIL -- Three-drawer chests sold on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com are being recalled after one child was killed when the chest fell on the two year old.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education is accepting applications for Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel awards.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Travis J. Taylor, 29, drove a getaway car after another suspect tried to rob a home in Murphysboro in October 2017
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers will move across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Lawmakers from southern Illinois are honoring Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
WHITE CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in White County that killed a Shawneetown man.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Sentencing has been delayed for man convicted of battery for gouging another man's eyes out.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A portion of Interstate 57 is closed after another semi fire. This time it's one of the northbound lanes of 57 near milepost 11.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- May 9 is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
