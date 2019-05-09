Judge refuses to block subpoenas sent over teacher sickouts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge refuses to block subpoenas sent over teacher sickouts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has refused to block subpoenas issued by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration during an investigation into teacher sickouts that closed some schools.

U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves on Thursday denied a temporary restraining order sought by the state's attorney general.

The subpoenas seek the names of teachers who might have used sick days to attend statehouse rallies. It's part of an investigation by state labor officials who could penalize teachers for participating in protests during work stoppages.

Reeves' ruling says most information sought in the subpoenas has been provided to labor officials. State education officials gave Bevin's administration the names of teachers possibly involved in sickouts after receiving a subpoena.

Attorney General Andy Beshear calls the ruling disappointing but says the case "is far from over."

