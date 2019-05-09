Marion "getaway driver" gets prison time for having gun

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Marion man is headed to prison on a weapons charge.

Investigators say Travis J. Taylor, 29, drove a getaway car after another suspect tried to rob a home in Murphysboro in October 2017.

During a police chase Taylor threw a gun out the window of the car.

Taylor has prior felony convictions and can't have guns.

A judge sentenced Taylor to three years in prison after he agreed to plead guilty on Monday.

The other suspect in the case--Edward L. Wills--previously pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and is now serving a one year prison sentence.

