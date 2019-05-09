Judge blocks new filing deadline for third-party candidates - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge in Kentucky has temporarily blocked a new section of state law that the Libertarian Party says denied its candidates access to the statewide ballot this year.

The ruling on Thursday applies to a provision moving up the filing deadline for third-party and independent candidates from April 1 to late January.

The change was part of a measure that won legislative approval in March. It took effect after the governor signed it. The judge's order restores the April 1 deadline for this year's elections.

The Libertarian Party says that means the secretary of state will accept their statements of candidacy, which were filed before April 1.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' office says the judge made the right decision.

She's challenging the same law in state court because it removed her power over the State Board of Elections.

