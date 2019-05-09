Evening showers, Friday cool down

WSIL - A few showers will move across SIL this afternoon and evening ...
WSIL - A few showers will move across SIL this afternoon and evening ...
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Lawmakers from southern Illinois are honoring Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Lawmakers from southern Illinois are honoring Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
WHITE CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in White County that killed a Shawneetown man.
WHITE CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in White County that killed a Shawneetown man.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Sentencing has been delayed for man convicted of battery for gouging another man's eyes out.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Sentencing has been delayed for man convicted of battery for gouging another man's eyes out.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A portion of Interstate 57 is closed after another semi fire. This time it's one of the northbound lanes of 57 near milepost 11.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A portion of Interstate 57 is closed after another semi fire. This time it's one of the northbound lanes of 57 near milepost 11.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- May 9 is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- May 9 is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
Showers moved through during the overnight hours last night.
Showers moved through during the overnight hours last night.
GLASSPORT, PA -- A Glassport, Pennsylvania man faces charges after police found a missing Paducah teenager in his apartment.
GLASSPORT, PA -- A Glassport, Pennsylvania man faces charges after police found a missing Paducah teenager in his apartment.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A dog that was critically injured in a car crash with a semi, is recovering after more than $3,000 in donations poured into St. Francis Care for his surgery.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A dog that was critically injured in a car crash with a semi, is recovering after more than $3,000 in donations poured into St. Francis Care for his surgery.