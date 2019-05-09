Evening showers, Friday cool down - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Evening showers, Friday cool down

WSIL - Morning storm activity stayed well south of most of us but a few showers will move across SIL this afternoon and evening.  Cooler air will follow the showers and bring morning lows in the 40s the next several mornings.  

There is a chance of light rain showers this weekend.

Jim will look at the timing of the showers and how much rain to expect on News 3 this evening. 

