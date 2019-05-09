Archbishop lauds pope's announcement on reporting sex abuse

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Archbishop of St. Louis says he will strengthen the process for reporting sexual abuse by clergy in the wake of a new church law announced Thursday by Pope Francis.

The pope's announcement requires priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities. It's the latest effort by Francis to respond to the sex abuse and cover-up scandal within the Catholic Church.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert J. Carlson says the new processes will help prevent abuse and ensure transparency.

A spokesman says the archdiocese is continuing to work with outside investigators to develop a list of clergy who have been credibly accused of abuse over the years. The archdiocese has not said when that list will be complete.

