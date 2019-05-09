Southern Illinois lawmakers honor fallen Christopher firefighter

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Lawmakers from southern Illinois are honoring Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossan.

Vanfossan died Sunday while fighting a fire at a vacant, two-story building on West Market Street. First responders and community members gathered Tuesday to pay their respects to Vanfossan and his family as a procession made its way to Christopher. Funeral services are set for Friday.

On Tuesday, State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) asked for a moment of silence on the Senate floor for Vanfossan. On Wednesday, State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) presented a resolution honoring the firefighter's sacrifice.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) of Murphysboro also honored Vanfossan Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Friday.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsenatorfowler%2Fvideos%2F392772931567615%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvotedaveseverin%2Fvideos%2F659507461151023%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xX7_M8a8yos" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>