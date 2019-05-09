Sentencing pushed back for man convicted in eye-gouging case

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Sentencing has been delayed for man convicted of battery for gouging another man's eyes out.

Allen Fisher was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday but now that'll happen June 5.

MORE: Jury finds eye-gouging suspect guilty

Prosecutors said witnesses wouldn't be available to testify and they need more time to prepare.

A jury convicted Fisher in February, and then last month, prosecutors charged him with attacking another inmate at the Perry County Jail.

MORE: Perry County man convicted in eye-gouging faces new charges

Fisher's lawyer filed a motion Wednesday to substitute the judge in that case, James Campanella.

"(S)uch judge is so prejudiced against him that he cannot receive a fair trial," Fisher's lawyer wrote in his motion.

Campanella was the judge in Fisher's trial for the eye-gouging case. Fisher's lawyer did not mention that in his motion.

Judge Eugene Gross has been assigned to the case for all further proceedings.

Fisher is due in court for a preliminary hearing on those charges May 14.