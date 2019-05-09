Shawneetown man dies in head-on crash

WHITE CO. -- The White County coroner tells News 3 a man from Shawneetown died in a head-on crash Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 141 east of New Haven.

The coroner says Matthew Rider, 31, was in a Ford Focus that hit a semi head-on. Rider was killed.

Illinois State Police are investigating. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

