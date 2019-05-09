Shawneetown man dies in head-on crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shawneetown man dies in head-on crash

Posted: Updated:

WHITE CO. -- The White County coroner tells News 3 a man from Shawneetown died in a head-on crash Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 141 east of New Haven.

The coroner says Matthew Rider, 31, was in a Ford Focus that hit a semi head-on. Rider was killed. 

Illinois State Police are investigating. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.