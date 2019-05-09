Environmental officials give draft permit to $1B power plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Environmental officials give draft permit to $1B power plant

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) - State environmental officials say a proposed power plant in Rhode Island will comply with federal and state air quality standards and they've prepared a draft permit.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday night the draft permit for the Clear River Energy Center power plant is available online for public review and comment.

Chicago-based developer Invenergy has proposed a $1 billion fossil fuel-burning plant in Burrillville. Invenergy spokeswoman Beth Conley says receiving this draft project permit is another major milestone.

Burrillville residents and environmental activists have protested the plans.

The environmental agency says its decision is separate from an ongoing review by the state Energy Facility Siting Board.

The board is the licensing and permitting authority and its decision will ultimately determine whether the facility is built.

