St. Louis County Council member joining executive's staff

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A longtime member of the St. Louis County Council is resigning to join the administration of Interim Executive Sam Page.

Page confirmed Erby's hiring on Twitter Thursday, saying she will be a "powerful teammate" in addressing racial disparities.

Both Page and Erby are Democrats. Page also was a member of the seven-person council until last week, when he was named as the replacement for former Executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger, also a Democrat, resigned April 29, the same day he was federally indicted for providing favors to campaign donors. He pleaded guilty on Friday and faces sentencing in August.

The loss of Page and Erby means the council is temporarily controlled by Republicans, who hold three of the five remaining seats.

Erby is 73 and was first elected in 2004.

