The Latest: Boat used for high water rescues near Lake Erie

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP)

9:10 a.m.

Wind-driven water caused more flooding in southeastern Michigan along western Lake Erie following recent rainfall that contributed to high water levels in the Great Lakes .

Firefighters in Monroe County's Berlin Township used a boat to reach those stranded at homes by high water near Lake Erie. In nearby Frenchtown Township, pumps were used to clear roadways.

A lakeshore flood warning was in effect Thursday morning along the lake as well as near Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River, Lake Huron and the Detroit River.

Flooding continued in Algonac and on Harsens Island along the St. Clair River. The weather conditions come as other parts of the Midwest face flooding .

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week announced a state of emergency in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, following flooding.

