Semi fire on I-57 causes traffic delays - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Semi fire on I-57 causes traffic delays

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Illinois State Police Dist. 22 Courtesy: Illinois State Police Dist. 22

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A portion of Interstate 57 is closed after another semi fire. This time it's one of the northbound lanes of 57 near milepost 11 in Pulaski County.

Illinois State Police say the truck caught fire early this morning. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is still reduced to one lane. 

No injuries have been reported. 

