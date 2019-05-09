Churches come together for a night of "impact" in Saline County

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A day of music, food, and fun is coming to the Saline County Fairgrounds in August.

The event is called, Impact 2019, and is happening on Saturday, August 10 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Light the Way Ministry is behind the effort which is being sponsored by several local churches. Pastor TW Norman and Kendra Mitchell from Little Chapel Church in Harrisburg stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.

Everything is free except the food, which will be provided by local vendors. For more information click here for the Facebook page or here for Instagram.