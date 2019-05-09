Go green for Children's Mental Health Awareness Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Go green for Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

Posted: Updated:

SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- May 9 is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day. The Egyptian Health Department has Walk the Block events planned at courthouses in Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, and White Counties.

The programs start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. To learn more about the services available through the Egyptian Health Department, head here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.