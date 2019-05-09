McConnell capitalizes on attack with 'Cocaine Mitch' shirts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McConnell capitalizes on attack with 'Cocaine Mitch' shirts

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's reelection campaign is capitalizing on a fellow Republican's attack, selling "Cocaine Mitch" shirts on his campaign's website. The shirts appear to have been hot sellers.

The Kentucky Republican's campaign Twitter account said Wednesday that McConnell was closing in on one of his biggest fund-raising days of the year and thanked people who chipped in by purchasing shirts.

The shirt shows a faceless figure with a sprinkling of cocaine on the side. It says "Mitch" on the front and "cartel member" on the back.

The Senate leader's campaign is laughing off an attack by ex-coal executive and failed Senate candidate Don Blankenship, who called him "Cocaine Mitch" after a magazine article alleged that drugs were found aboard a cargo ship owned by McConnell's wife's family.

