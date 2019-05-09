Man charged in Paducah kidnapping case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in Paducah kidnapping case

GLASSPORT, PA -- A Glassport, Pennsylvania man faces charges after police found a missing Paducah teenager in his apartment.

The teen told police she and Rory Shelton, 55, were planning to get married. Shelton told investigators he had been speaking to the girl on Instagram before he rented a car and drove to Paducah to get her.

Police say the girl had been wearing a court-ordered ankle bracelet, which Shelton cut off before driving her back to Pennsylvania.

Shelton is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on May 21. A criminal complaint shows that he is charged with a felony count of interference with custody of children, along with a misdemeanor obstruction charge.

