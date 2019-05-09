Kentucky town picked for propane tank manufacturing plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a company plans to put a propane tank manufacturing facility in a south-central Kentucky town. The project is expected to create 175 full-time jobs in coming years.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said Wednesday that the $10-million-plus project by Manchester Tank & Equipment Co. is planned in Campbellsville.

Officials say the company will acquire and retrofit an existing building to expand operations and for production and supply of components to the company's existing facilities.

Manchester Tank is a division of McWane Inc. McWane's CEO and president, Ruffner Page, says the new Campbellsville operation will be a big contributor to the continued growth and success of Manchester Tank.

State officials have preliminarily approved McWane for up to $2 million in performance-based tax incentives through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

