Pets of the Week: May 9, 2019

WSIL -- There are several pets looking for a place to call home this week.

First is a male lab. He's between three and four years old and available at Williamson County Animal Control.

Next is Peyote. He's about a year old, neutered and microchipped. You can meet him at Wayne County Humane Society.

This is Pebbles. He's a pretty laid back guy according to the folks at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Marigold is a Labrador Retriever and up for adoption at St. Francis CARE. She is three and a half years old. Her fee is $100, which includes her spay, vaccines and microchip.

Hunter is a year old Lab mix and has has been neutered. Meet him at Marion Animal Control.