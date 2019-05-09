Pets of the Week: May 9, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: May 9, 2019

Williamson Co. Animal Control: (618) 993-6075
Wayne Co. Humane Society: (618) 847-4012
Franklin Co. Animal Control: (618) 439-9197
St. Francis CARE: (618) 687-2079
Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991

WSIL -- There are several pets looking for a place to call home this week.

First is a male lab. He's between three and four years old and available at Williamson County Animal Control.

Next is Peyote. He's about a year old, neutered and microchipped. You can meet him at Wayne County Humane Society.

This is Pebbles. He's a pretty laid back guy according to the folks at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Marigold is a Labrador Retriever and up for adoption at St. Francis CARE. She is three and a half years old. Her fee is $100, which includes her spay, vaccines and microchip.

Hunter is a year old Lab mix and has has been neutered. Meet him at Marion Animal Control.

