Governor Pritzker on hand to announce hundreds of new jobs

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Jackson County.

Governor JB Pritzker was on hand to celebrate the new Illinicare/Centene center in the University Mall.

The 80,000 square foot facility used to house the old Kay's Merchandise store.

The facility will be split into two parts -- the Illinicare Health call service and the Centene Service Center.

The center currently has 50 employees but they plan to add over 300 more people within the next year.

"I want families who live here who are raising kids here to be able to succeed right here that's one of the reasons why Centene is so important why this day is so important," Gov. Pritzker said.

The center also includes a bistro cafe, fitness center and child development center.