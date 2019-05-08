Pritzker calls for more DCFS caseworkers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker calls for more DCFS caseworkers

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- After a state report blasted the state's child welfare agency, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says changes are coming to DCFS.

The report from Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino showed investigations often weren't completed in a timely fashion and dozens of children died between 2015 and 2017.

Pritzker said hiring more caseworkers is a good place to start.

"These caseworkers, a vast majority, I'm talking 99 percent of them, are doing everything that they possibly can to protect these children," Pritzker said. "And yet, when you put too many cases on them or give them the wrong procedures to follow, there's nothing more they can do."

A group of lawmakers is working on a bill to reform DCFS, requiring more oversight on decisions made by the agency.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.