WBVN celebrates 29 years of broadcasting

MARION (WSIL) -- WBVN radio is celebrating nearly three decades in the community.

WBVN is a non-profit contemporary Christian radio station based in Marion.

104.5 began broadcasting in 1990 and celebrated their 29th anniversary with a full day of song requests.

Owner Ken Anderson says the radio station and its simple message have exceeded all expectations.

Anderson said the station wouldn't have succeeded without the community, saying "Every radio station has a story to tell. Ours happens to be unique, happens to be a little different in the sense that we depend on people to supply us with the funds to be able to continue to do this and to have that happen for 29 years."

The station has sponsored more than 200 music events, with two artists producing concert DVDs during those live events. One DVD became a platinum seller and received a Dove Award.