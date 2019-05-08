Jacob teacher looks back on May 8th damage

MARION (WSIL) -- Crews are putting the finishing touches on an expansion of the Pepsi MidAmerica plant.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand to celebrate the new Illinicare/Centene center in the University Mall.
JACOB (WSIL) -- Ten years ago, the derecho caused widespread damage in our region. One of our News 3 crews went to a small school in Jacob where the gym was a pile of rubble after the high winds tore it apart.
(WSIL) -- Millions of dollars in damage after a super derecho on May 8, 2009. We're looking back at the impact.
MARION (WSIL) -- 104.5 began broadcasting in 1990 and celebrated their 29th anniversary with a full day of song requests.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Where were you on May 8, 2009? We asked News 3 viewers to share their memories of the derecho that struck southern Illinois.
WSIL -- 10 years later the "super derecho" is still on the minds of many in our region.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Many folks in southern Illinois vividly remember the Derecho of 2009. Brad Dillard, Director of Plant and Service Operations at SIU Carbondale, says it made for a memorable day at the university.
(WSIL) -- "The Super Derecho" is infamous in these parts and one of the most costly disasters for insurance companies in Illinois history.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance of showers and storms locally will climb rapidly this evening. Strong storms are possible early Thursday morning.
