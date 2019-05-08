Arkansas company buys remainder of Branson duck boat fleet - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arkansas company buys remainder of Branson duck boat fleet

By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN
Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The company that originally owned a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer killing 17 people has sold the remainder of its fleet to an Arkansas-based investment company.

Stacy Roberts, who owns DUKW Arkansas, LLC, said that his Hot Springs, Arkansas company purchased 18 duck boats on April 23 from Ride the Ducks International.

Ride the Ducks International sold 22 boats to Ripley Entertainment for its Branson tours in late 2017. One of those boats sank last July after getting caught in a storm on a lake near Branson, Missouri. Seventeen people on board died, including nine members of one family. The U.S. Coast Guard's investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Roberts said he's not sure what his company will do with their newly acquired boats.

