Owners say miniature horse killed, dismembered in Missouri

BETHANY, Mo. (AP) - The owners of a miniature horse are demanding justice after the animal was found shot and dismembered in northwest Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tharp's Horse Shoeing in Bethany posted on Facebook that the 30-inch horse, Quigley, was "tortured for no reason."

Bethany police say the crime is under investigation. No arrests have been made. Police Chief Brian Groom says officers believe the horse's death is an isolated incident.

Quigley's owners say the 4-year-old horse was found in the owner's pasture.

