Storms expected tonight and Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance of showers and storms locally will climb rapidly this evening. Strong storms are possible early Thursday morning. Isolated severe storm cells are possible, but we do not expect organized severe weather activity.

Locally heavy rain is a concern and focal time for highest chances of the heaviest rain is Thursday morning.

Friday and Saturday should bring dry skies, but clouds and cooler temperatures will be with us.

Jim will update the chances of severe storms and look at expected rain totals on News 3 this evening.