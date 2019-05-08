Storms expected tonight and Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms expected tonight and Thursday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance of showers and storms locally will climb rapidly this evening. Strong storms are possible early Thursday morning.  Isolated severe storm cells are possible, but we do not expect organized severe weather activity. 

Locally heavy rain is a concern and focal time for highest chances of the heaviest rain is Thursday morning.  

Friday and Saturday should bring dry skies, but clouds and cooler temperatures will be with us.

Jim will update the chances of severe storms and look at expected rain totals on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.