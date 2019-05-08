Storms expected tonight and Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEEK) — Illinois Senate President John Cullerton (D-Chicago) is proposing to raise the state cigarette tax by $1 per pack.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance of showers and storms locally will climb rapidly this evening. Strong storms are possible early Thursday morning.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Funeral services have been set for fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
WSIL -- 10 years later the "super derecho" is still on the minds of many in our region.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Those ever-present TV ads for prescription drugs will soon reveal prices, too, the nation's top health official said Wednesday, responding to a public outcry for government action to restrain medication costs.
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- An early morning police chase in Cape Girardeau ended with a wanted man in custody.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge is closed to all traffic due to maintenance and repair work.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Where were you on May 8, 2009? We asked News 3 viewers to share their memories of the derecho that struck southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
