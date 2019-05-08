Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau after chase, foot pursuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau after chase, foot pursuit

Posted:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- An early morning police chase in Cape Girardeau ended with a wanted man in custody.

Officers say Nathan Earl Smith driving in the 1900 block of Broadway around 5:45 a.m.

Smith crashed into a dumpster near the post office and then took off running.

Officers arrested Smith on a pair of active warrants.

Smith is expected to face new charges connected to the chase soon.
 

