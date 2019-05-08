Brookport Bridge closed to traffic

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge is closed to all traffic due to maintenance and repair work.

The bridge will be closed Wednesday, May 8, until further notice.

Drivers who normally take the Brookport Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois should use the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge as a detour.

The bridge is expected to be closed to all traffic for up to a week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will provide updates as work progresses.