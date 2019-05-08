Brookport Bridge closed to traffic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brookport Bridge closed to traffic

Posted: Updated:

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge is closed to all traffic due to maintenance and repair work. 

The bridge will be closed Wednesday, May 8, until further notice. 

Drivers who normally take the Brookport Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois should use the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge as a detour.

The bridge is expected to be closed to all traffic for up to a week. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will provide updates as work progresses.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.