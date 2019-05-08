Showers and storms return Wednesday evening

WSIL -- A line of showers moving across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas is expected to dissipate before arriving into our region this afternoon. For southern Illinois, rain chances hold off until this evening when a line of showers and storms will move in from the southwest.

An isolated strong or two can't completely be ruled out Wednesday evening, but the risk for severe weather is low. More than anything, this is just a return to more unwanted wet weather for the next 24 hours.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will break down the forecast coming up tonight on News 3.