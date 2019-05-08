Showers and storms return Wednesday evening

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge is closed to all traffic due to maintenance and repair work.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge is closed to all traffic due to maintenance and repair work.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Those ever-present TV ads for prescription drugs will soon reveal prices, too, the nation's top health official said Wednesday, responding to a public outcry for government action to restrain medication costs.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Those ever-present TV ads for prescription drugs will soon reveal prices, too, the nation's top health official said Wednesday, responding to a public outcry for government action to restrain medication costs.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Where were you on May 8, 2009? We asked News 3 viewers to share their memories of the derecho that struck southern Illinois.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Where were you on May 8, 2009? We asked News 3 viewers to share their memories of the derecho that struck southern Illinois.
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.
WSIL -- For southern Illinois, rain chances hold off until this evening when a line of showers and storms will move in from the southwest.
WSIL -- For southern Illinois, rain chances hold off until this evening when a line of showers and storms will move in from the southwest.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
WSIL -- 10 years later the "super derecho" is still on the minds of many in our region.
WSIL -- 10 years later the "super derecho" is still on the minds of many in our region.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have completed an investigation involving a shooting near Maple Elementary School in Metropolis.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have completed an investigation involving a shooting near Maple Elementary School in Metropolis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's Small Business Week around the country.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's Small Business Week around the country.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered Tuesday to welcome a fallen firefighter back home to Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered Tuesday to welcome a fallen firefighter back home to Christopher.