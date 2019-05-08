Ride-hailing drivers plan demonstration at Chicago City Hall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ride-hailing drivers plan demonstration at Chicago City Hall

CHICAGO (AP) - Drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft plan a demonstration in downtown Chicago ahead of Uber's initial public stock offering later this week.

Chicago Rideshare Advocates spokeswoman Barbara Lloyd says about 17,000 drivers in the metro area have committed to turn their "apps off" Wednesday in solidarity. She says that's about half the number of drivers who would be working on a normal Wednesday.

The group also is planning a demonstration Wednesday afternoon in front of Chicago City Hall. She says the drivers want to make sure incoming Mayor Lori Lightfoot keeps ride-hailing regulations "in the front of her mind." Lloyd says drivers are concerned about safety regulations for drivers and passengers, financial compensation and market saturation.

Uber is expected to be valued at up to $91.5 billion after Friday's IPO.

