Midwest flooding leads to evacuations; road, school closings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Midwest flooding leads to evacuations; road, school closings

Posted: Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - As the Mississippi River continues to surge, flash flooding along Kansas creeks and streams is forcing people from their homes, closing roads and prompting schools to call off classes.

Emergency management officials began evacuating an area about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) west of the Kansas college town of Manhattan around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Evacuations also are underway in part of Marion County in the central part of the state.

Near the Oklahoma border, flooding closed a stretch of the Kansas Turnpike. And there were numerous water rescues in Augusta, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Wichita.

Flash flood watches also are in effect in Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, as well as flood warnings along the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.