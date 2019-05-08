10 Years: "The Derecho" still fresh in many minds

WSIL -- 10 years later the "super derecho" is still on the minds of many in our region.
WSIL -- 10 years later the "super derecho" is still on the minds of many in our region.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have completed an investigation involving a shooting near Maple Elementary School in Metropolis.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have completed an investigation involving a shooting near Maple Elementary School in Metropolis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's Small Business Week around the country.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's Small Business Week around the country.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several people have been added to Franklin County Sheriff's Department's wanted list for violating probation stemming from original felony charges.
WSIL -- Kicking off Wednesday on the mild side with temperatures in the 60s, but at least we continue to remain rain-free, though that will change later today.
WSIL -- Kicking off Wednesday on the mild side with temperatures in the 60s, but at least we continue to remain rain-free, though that will change later today.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered Tuesday to welcome a fallen firefighter back home to Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered Tuesday to welcome a fallen firefighter back home to Christopher.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Caruthersville Humane Society is looking for information and offering $200 to anyone who can help them find the person(s) who shot a puppy and left her to die.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Caruthersville Humane Society is looking for information and offering $200 to anyone who can help them find the person(s) who shot a puppy and left her to die.
WSIL (ABC NEWS) -- The sheriff investigating a Colorado school shooting says the suspects in the shooting that injured 8 are students at the school: one adult and one juvenile.
WSIL (ABC NEWS) -- The sheriff investigating a Colorado school shooting says the suspects in the shooting that injured 8 are students at the school: one adult and one juvenile.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two instrumental figures to SIU passed away over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's finals week at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, so students were thankful for some stress relief of the four-legged variety.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's finals week at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, so students were thankful for some stress relief of the four-legged variety.