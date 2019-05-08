Ex-Indiana high school dive coach enters plea in sex case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Indiana high school dive coach enters plea in sex case

Posted: Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A former assistant dive coach at a northwest Indiana high school faces four years in prison after reaching a plea agreement a sexual misconduct case involving two female students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 20-year-old Jatwone London of Portage entered guilty pleas Tuesday and admitted to having sex with the girls and to possessing partially-nude photographs of them.

The pleas by the ex-Portage High School coach to sexual misconduct with a minor and possessing child pornography were taken under advisement by a Porter Circuit Court judge until a potential sentencing July 9.

London was charged last year . Portage Township Schools has said London didn't hold a teaching position. A civil lawsuit says the district failed to protect one of the female students from him, but the district denies the allegations.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.