Juvenile hurt after fleeing driver crashes into building - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Juvenile hurt after fleeing driver crashes into building

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has crashed into a Kansas City building while trying to get away from police, injuring a juvenile passenger.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when officers attempted to stop a car that reportedly had been spotted at the scene of a robbery. A police report says the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

During the pursuit, the driver sideswiped a dump truck, slid out of control and hit the building. The suspect was caught after a short foot chase, and the juvenile was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life threatening.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.