State police closes case on shooting near elementary school

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police has completed an investigation involving a shooting near Maple Elementary School in Metropolis.

Police say a stray bullet from a rifle was fired in a rural area outside of the school which hit a district employee.

The employee was the only person involved in the incident and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

On April 5 police received reports of a person being shot near the elementary school, which was later placed on lock down as a precaution.

No one has been charged for the incident.