Small Business Development Center marks Small Business Week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small Business Development Center marks Small Business Week

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's Small Business Week around the country. People are encouraged to get out and support locally owned and operated businesses.

The Small Business Development Center in Carbondale is holding an event Thursday morning for people who want to start their own business, It's from 9 to 11 a.m.  at the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU.

You can learn more here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.