Warrant Wednesday: May 8, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Jessie Hampton, 35, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is described as 5'7" tall, 217 pounds and is last known to be in the Mulkeytown area. Hampton's bond is set at $10,000.

Amie Wilson, 33, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. She is described as 5'4" tall, 110 pounds and last known to be in the Johnston City area. Wilson's bond is set at $10,000.

Bryan Stroud, 24, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original burglary charge. He is described as 5'9" tall, 170 pounds and last known to be in the Christopher area. Stroud's bond is set at $10,000.

Rhiannon Adams, 21, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation stemming from an original unlawful possession of meth charge. She is described as 5'4" tall, 135 pounds and last known to be in the Marion area. Adams' bond is set at $5,000.

Troy McCauley, 33, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original reckless discharge of a firearm charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 170 pounds and last known to be in the Springfield area. McCauley's bond is set at $5,000.

Micki Cox, 40, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is last known to be in the Centralia area and her bond is set at $20,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.