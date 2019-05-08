Mainly rain-free Wednesday, but storm chances arrive this evenin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mainly rain-free Wednesday, but storm chances arrive this evening

WSIL -- Kicking off Wednesday on the mild side with temperatures in the 60s, but at least we continue to remain rain-free, though that will change later today. 

Wednesday afternoon is expected to be the warmest of the season so far with temperatures into the 80s. Winds will pick up from the south this morning with gusts this afternoon with a few gusts up to around 25 miles per hour. 

A line of showers and storms is expected late Wednesday with another round of rain and storms on Thursday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on storm chances and when the rain moves out coming up on News 3 This Morning. 

