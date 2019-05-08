People in wreck that killed Kentucky officer sue city agency - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

People in wreck that killed Kentucky officer sue city agency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Four people pulled over by a Louisville, Kentucky, police officer just before she was killed by a semitruck have joined her family's lawsuit against the driver charged in the death and his employer.

The Courier Journal reports Quentin Brady and three others were pulled over in December by Louisville Metro police Detective Deidre Mengedoht for possibly speeding.

Brady's lawyer, Danielle Blandford, says Brady's car was rammed into when a semitruck driven by Roger Burdette crashed into Mengedoht's squad car, killing her. She says Brady and his passengers were injured and suffered emotional trauma.

Burdette was working for the Metropolitan Sewer District at the time. The lawsuit accuses him of negligence and his employer of not properly training him. He's pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

