Corrections, Juvenile Justice agencies honor fallen heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois state prison officers who have died in the line of duty are being honored as part of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.

The ceremony for fallen heroes takes place Wednesday. It will be at the memorial wall on the campus of the Illinois Department of Corrections in Springfield.

The event is co-hosted by the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

The agencies will also recognize current staff members and will announce the 2019 Correctional Officer of the Year, Parole Agent of the Year, Correctional Employee of the Year, Juvenile Justice Specialist of the Year, Juvenile Justice Aftercare Specialist of the Year and Juvenile Justice Employee of the Year.

