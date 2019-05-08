Uber, Lyft drivers plan to strike in cities across the US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Uber, Lyft drivers plan to strike in cities across the US

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are planning to turn off their apps to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.

Organizers are planning demonstrations in 10 U.S. cities Wednesday, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

They're timing their protests in advance of Uber's initial public stock offering, which is planned for Friday. Uber aims to raise $9 billion from investors.

It's not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities ahead of Lyft's IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal. This time more cities are participating.

