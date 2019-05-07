Caruthersville Humane Society looking for person who shot and du - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Caruthersville Humane Society looking for person who shot and dumped puppy

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Caruthersville Humane Society is looking for information and offering $200 to anyone who can help find the person(s) who shot a puppy and left her to die.

The organization has posted the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the young black lab female was shot in the jaw and left in Brown Shoe ditch.

A young man found the suffering puppy and tried to help her, but unfortunately she died from her injuries.

If you have information, please contact the shelter at (573) 333-9977.

