Puppies provide stress relief for SIU students

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's finals week at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, so students were thankful for some stress relief of the four-legged kind.

The Southern Illinois Humane Society stepped in and brought puppies to campus to help students de-stress.

The puppies were brought to the Communications building, and students were grateful.

Senior, Patrick Kodo says, "Every college student is stressed out when it comes to finals week and stuff but having stuff out here like puppies it just gets the stress off you a little."

Finals week wraps up on Friday, followed by graduation on Saturday.

