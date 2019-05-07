Republicans propose tougher rules on passing tax increases

(WSIL) -- Illinois may change it's tax code soon, switching from a flat tax to a graduated income tax where people get taxed at a higher rate the more money they make.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democratic leaders are leading the charge.

In response, State Rep. Tom Morrison, (R) Palatine, wants to make it tougher for lawmakers to pass a tax increase.

"Whether its income tax or any other tax, we need greater protections for taxpayers, so that's why I filed this piece of legislation," Morrison said.

He filed HJRCA 34, which proposes a change to the Illinois Constitution.

Currently, lawmakers only need a simple majority to pass a tax increase. Several Republicans want that threshold to be a two-thirds majority instead.

"Requiring a super-majority vote if lawmakers want to place new burdens on taxpayers is an important layer of protection," Morrison said.

Pritzker proposed rates earlier this year where anyone making less than $250,000 a year would see a tax decrease.

MORE: Pritzker reveals specifics on progressive tax proposal

Morrison said if lawmakers change the tax structure, it would be too easy to raise taxes, "I don't think the leadership in Springfield, on the Democratic side, I don't think they can be trusted."

Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for the governor's office, said the governor is focused on working with lawmakers to pass a "fair tax" that would protect the middle class.

"Like the governor has said from the beginning, those making a million dollars a year shouldn't pay the same tax rate as those making $100,000 or $40,000," Abudayyeh said. "The governor is willing to negotiate with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, but those who oppose a fair tax need to forward their solutions for protecting more than 98 percent of taxpayers in Williamson County while raising billions in revenue to put our state back on firm fiscal footing. The amendment the Republicans are offering does neither of those things."

Pritzker has previously said that if lawmakers don't pass a graduated income tax, the only other solutions to Illinois' financial problems would be devastating cuts or a tax hike on everyone.

If lawmakers approve the amendment to Illinois' constitution, either to change Illinois' tax structure or to change how lawmakers can pass a tax increase, voters would have the final say in the 2020 election.